NCB arrests 5 drug peddlers in Mumbai

Continuing its operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested five drug peddlers in three different operations in Mumbai.

According to NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, two peddlers Neal D’Silva and Ahmed Shaikh were arrested as the follow up of Sunday’s operation, while one notorious peddler, Kelvin Mendes was arrested amid an attack on an NCB team at Goregaon.

In an operation at Mumbai Central, two persons Nawab Shaikh and Farukh Choudhary were arrested with 10 blots of LSD and 32.9 grams of MDMA.

In another raid, a peddler Sunil Gawai was arrested at the Bandra Court junction and 1.25 kg of ganja was seized from him.

Over the last two months, more than 30 peddlers have been arrested by the NCB – that is investigating two cases – the drug angle behind the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the larger Bollywood-drug cartel nexus.