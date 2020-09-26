NCB grills Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor in drugs case

Three Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are being grilled at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The federal anti-narcotics organisation is investigating two cases - the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case and the larger Bollywood-drug cartel nexus. Deepika's business manager Karishma Prakash was also questioned for the second day.

Deepika arrived at the NCB SIT office on Saturday morning. On Friday, her business manager Karishma Prakash was questioned by NCB's Special Investigation Team (NCB). Last night, Deepika had met her legal team.

Karishma Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one 'D' and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was, the NCB sources had said earlier.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are expected to reach NCB office in some time.

There is heavy police deployment outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, where barricades have been put up. Media personnel have gathered in large numbers for coverage.

Deepika has been summoned by the NCB as part of its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.

There were reports that Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh had asked the NCB if he could also remain present during her interrogation. However, the NCB had on Friday clarified that it did not receive any such request.

