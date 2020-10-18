NCB seizes marijuana worth over Rs 50 lakh from Lonavala post office; 2 held

In a major operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercepted a parcel at the Lonavla post office and seized over a kilogram of curated marijuana valued at over Rs 50 lakh in the international market.

Located between Mumbai and Pune, the hill station of Lonavla is a weekend getaway for the two cities. It has plenty of bungalows and hotels.

The postal parcel, sent from Canada a few days ago, was opened by the NCB sleuths, revealing 1.03 kg of curated marijuana. Later, another 74 gm of the same drug was seized from a building in Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

According to investigations, the drugs consignment valued at around Rs 50 to 55 lakhs in the international market, was destined for sale in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, said the official.

The NCB-Mumbai has nabbed two persons in connection with the offense Shrimay Paresh Shah (26) from Ahmedabad and Omkar Jaiprakash Tupe (26) from Navi Mumbai in Thane district.