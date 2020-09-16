NCB team member tests coronavirus positive

The hectic investigations by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) into the larger Bollywood-drug mafia nexus slowed down a bit as a member of the probe team tested Covid-19 positive.
As part of the investigations of the drug angle into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the actor’s former manager Shruti Modi and Rhea Chakraborty’s friend and talent manager Jaya Saha were to be grilled over the next few days at the NCB’s zonal office at Ballard Estate in Mumbai.
On Wednesday, Shruti Modi reached the NCB office. However, even before the recording of statements could commence, they received the report of one of the members testing positive.
Shruti Modi was sent back and would be called again. Once her statement is recorded, Jaya Saha will be summoned.
NCB’s deputy director (operations) KPS Malhotra confirmed the development. “We will follow the protocol and summon them,” he said.
