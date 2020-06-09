Sharad Pawar visits cyclone-hit Raigad

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar visits cyclone-hit Raigad

Pawar's party is a key constituent in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by the Shiv Sena

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 09 2020, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 15:15 ist
Pawar tweeted that he had begun his tour of coastal Konkan region to review the cyclone damage. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday visited Raigad district in Maharashtra to take stock of the damage caused by cyclone 'Nisarga' last week.

Pawar interacted with locals at a market in Mangaon where district guardian minister Aditi Tatkare and Raigad Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare were also present.

The cyclone had caused huge devastation in parts of the coastal district, about 115 kms away from Mumbai, on June 3 after making landfall near Shrivardhan.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced an immediate relief of Rs 100 crore for Raigad.

Pawar tweeted that he had begun his tour of coastal Konkan region to review the cyclone damage.

A close aide of Pawar said that the NCP chief would visit areas affected by the cyclone in Ratnagiri district on Wednesday.

Six persons were killed and 16 others injured in different districts of the state in cyclone-related incidents like falling of electricity poles.

The state government had announced Rs 4 lakh aid to the kin of the dead.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Cyclone Nisarga
Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party

What's Brewing

Brazil accused of manipulating COVID-19 death toll

Brazil accused of manipulating COVID-19 death toll

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Part of China's Great Wall not built for war: study

Part of China's Great Wall not built for war: study

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

 