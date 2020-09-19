Nine RSS workers living at Sangh headquarters contract coronavirus

Nine senior workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) who live in the organisation's headquarters here have tested positive for coronavirus, a Sangh functionary said on Saturday.

"Nine swayamsevaks, mostly senior citizens, tested positive two or three days ago. All have been quarantined properly and the headquarters has been fully sanitised," he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi were not in the headquarters when these workers tested positive, he said.

Around 20 senior swayamsevaks (volunteers) live at the RSS headquarters.

Meanwhile, due to rising coronavirus cases in the city, Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi has appealed for a `Janta curfew' on Saturday and Sunday till September 30.