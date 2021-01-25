No bail to Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor in money laundering case

The Bombay High Court has rejected the bail plea by Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in a money laundering case being investigated by Enforcement Directorate, according to ANI.
