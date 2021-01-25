No bail to Rana Kapoor in money laundering case

No bail to Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor in money laundering case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2021, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 12:22 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Bombay High Court has rejected the bail plea by Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in a money laundering case being investigated by Enforcement Directorate, according to ANI

More to follow...

Bombay High Court
Rana Kapoor
Enforcement Directorate

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

