Omicron scare: Section 144 extended in Mumbai for 14 days

With over two dozen cases of new Covid-19 variant Omicron in Mumbai, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has extended Section 144 CrPC in Mumbai for another 14 days.

Also Read — WB reports 1st Omicron case as 7-yr-old tests positive

“Looking at the way the Omicron variant is on the rise, no big events will be allowed,” said Mumbai City guardian minister Aslam Shaikh.

Meanwhile, schools in Mumbai reopened for classes 1 to 7 on Wednesday after more than 20 months amid a rising threat against the Omicron variant of coronavirus across the country.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: