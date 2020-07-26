'Operation Lotus' won't succeed in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said that he was firmly in control of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government and Operation Lotus would not succeed.

"Try it out... I cannot make predictions... but try it out," Thackeray said, referring to how the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was topped and similar attempts are being made in Rajasthan.

"Topple the government if you want to...topple it," he said daring the opposition BJP in the state. He, however, did not name BJP.

Thackeray's statement comes in the second and concluding part of the interview published in Shiv Sena mouthpieces - Marathi broadsheet Saamana and Hindi tabloid Dophar ka Saamana.

The interview was taken by Saamana executive editor on the eve of his 60th birthday.

"Why wait for September-October as is being speculated. Topple the government right now since you get pleasure in toppling. Some people derive pleasure in constructive work while some are happy in destruction. If you feel happy in destruction, go ahead," he said to Raut's question on Operation Lotus.

Thackeray, who is the leader of MVA, said alliance partners NCP and Congress - are "positive" and the government is benefitting from their experience.

He said that the government was safe. "The future of my government is not in the hands of the opposition. The steering is in my hands. A three-wheeler (auto-rickshaw) is a vehicle of poor people. The other two are sitting behind," Thackeray said.

"You (referring to BJP) say the MVA government is formed against the democratic principles but when you topple it, is it democracy?" he said.

It may be mentioned, former chief minister and now the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and his aides had earlier compared the ruling MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena and its ideological opponents Congress and NCP, with a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw.

To a question, Thackeray said he hadn't switched sides, but only entered into an alliance.

"I did this because the purpose with which I had joined hands (with BJP) earlier turned out to be hollow," he said.