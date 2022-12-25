Opposition has no love left for Vidarbha: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Opposition has no love left for Vidarbha: Eknath Shinde

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Dec 25 2022, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 15:56 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Opposition parties have "no love left for Vidarbha" as they are not taking up issues of the region during the ongoing state legislature session in the region's Nagpur city.

Talking to reporters at the Aurangabad airport in Marathwada region, Shinde said his government was working for the common people and will continue to do so. The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur. The opposition has been targeting the state government over various issues, including the raging border dispute with neighbouring Karnataka and a controversial allotment of a land parcel in Nagpur in 2021 when Shinde was the urban development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Vidarbha region, a net producer of power and rich in minerals and forests, comprises 11 districts namely Yavatmal, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Buldhana, Washim, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia. The region has given four chief ministers — Vasantrao Naik, Marotrao Kannamwar, Sudhakarrao Naik and Devendra Fadnavis.

To a question, Shinde on Sunday said the Maharashtra legislature session is underway in Nagpur city of Vidarbha. "The Opposition should have spoken about the issues of Vidarbha and taken up questions pertaining to the region. They have no love left for Vidarbha. It is now visible through their actions," he said. The CM was in Aurangabad to address a cleanliness drive organised by the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, a non-governmental organisation.

Addressing a gathering after the cleanliness drive, Shinde said, "Our government is based on the common people's expectations and it will work for them. The work of the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan is commendable and is giving a good direction to people in the country." 

