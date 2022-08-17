Over 50 injured as passenger train collides with goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia

Over 50 injured as two trains collide in Maharashtra

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 17 2022, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 09:36 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Over 50 persons were injured as a passenger train derailed after collision with a goods train at  around 2.30 am in Maharashtra's Gondia. 

The collision took place due to non-receipt of signal. 

The passenger's train was on its way from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, to Rajasthan's Jodhpur. 

No casualties have been reported so far. 

More to follow...

Maharashtra
Indian Railways
India News

