Over 50 injured as passenger train collides with goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia

Over 50 persons were injured as a passenger train derailed after collision with a goods train at around 2.30 am in Maharashtra's Gondia.
The collision took place due to non-receipt of signal.
The passenger's train was on its way from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, to Rajasthan's Jodhpur.
No casualties have been reported so far.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube