Param Bir appears before panel over extortion charges

Param Bir Singh appears before panel probing corruption charges against Anil Deshmukh

The one-member commission was formed in March this year to probe the allegations levelled by Singh against the then home minister and NCP leader Deshmukh

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 29 2021, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 12:00 ist

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday appeared before the commission probing corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Following Singh's appearance, the Justice K U Chandiwal Commission cancelled the bailable warrant issued against him and asked him to deposit Rs 15,000 in the chief minister's relief fund. The one-member commission was formed in March this year to probe the allegations levelled by Singh against the then home minister and NCP leader Deshmukh.

Also Read | Conspiracy to frame me in Anil Deshmukh-style: Nawab Malik

The panel had earlier fined Singh on multiple occasions for failing to appear before it and also issued a bailable warrant against him. Singh, who was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare episode, had alleged that Deshmukh asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in the city.

Declared absconding by a court here in an extortion case, Singh surfaced in public last Thursday after six months and appeared before the Mumbai crime branch to record his statement. The Supreme Court has granted him temporary protection from arrest. 

Singh appeared before Thane police on Friday in connection with an extortion case filed against him and some other police officials on the complaint of a local builder. The IPS officer is facing at least five extortion cases in Maharashtra.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Param Bir Singh
Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

When is a horror movie not a horror movie?

When is a horror movie not a horror movie?

1st Omicron image shows many more mutations than Delta

1st Omicron image shows many more mutations than Delta

WHO reaches draft consensus on future pandemic treaty

WHO reaches draft consensus on future pandemic treaty

Unclear if Omicron causes more severe disease: WHO

Unclear if Omicron causes more severe disease: WHO

 