Param Bir Singh fined for not appearing for inquiry

Param Bir Singh fined Rs 25,000 for not appearing before inquiry commission

During the previous hearing, the probe panel had given Singh the 'last chance' to appear before it

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 19 2021, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 15:39 ist
Param Bir Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

An inquiry commission headed by a retired high court judge has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh for not appearing before it.

The Maharashtra government in March this year formed a one-member commission of Justice (retd) Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to conduct a probe into corruption allegations levelled by Singh against the then state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

As Singh failed to appear before the commission on Wednesday, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on him, a government lawyer said on Thursday.

During the previous hearing, the probe panel had given Singh the "last chance" to appear before it.

This is the second instance of fine being imposed on Singh. In June, the commission had asked the senior IPS officer to pay a fine Rs 5,000 for not appearing before it despite a summons. The amount was to be deposited in the Chief Minister's Covid-19 Relief Fund.

Days after he was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner and transferred to the Home Guards in March, Singh claimed in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that Deshmukh used to ask police officers to collect money from restaurant and bar owners in Mumbai. Deshmukh, an NCP leader, has denied the allegations.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the allegations made against Deshmukh by the senior IPS officer.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Param Bir Singh
India News
Maharashtra
fine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Misread warnings behind chaotic Afghanistan evacuation

Misread warnings behind chaotic Afghanistan evacuation

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Malaysia's king looks to end political turmoil

Malaysia's king looks to end political turmoil

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'

'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

 