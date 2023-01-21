Pawar's contribution to India and Maharashtra is next to none: Shinde

When Eknath Shinde staged a revolt against Uddhav Thackeray, the two reasons that he cited was dilution of stand on Hindutva and allying with Sharad Pawar-led NCP which was damaging the interests of the saffron party.

On Saturday, the Maharashtra Chief Minister showered praises on the NCP founder.

“Pawar saheb’s contribution cannot be overlooked,” Shinde said in Pune on Saturday in the presence of Pawar. He was speaking at the 46th annual general body meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune

The top brass of NCP, including the Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, state NCP President and former Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, former Speaker and ex-Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, were present on the occasion.

.

“His contribution to India and Maharashtra is next to none...he has always looked at the interests of the state,” Shinde said, adding that Pawar often calls up to discuss important issues and make suggestions and give advice from time to time.

“Pawar saheb is always available for guidance and suggestions for whoever is in power, he always works towards the welfare of the state,” he said.

The statement comes at a time when Shinde and the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena alliance government is under fire from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on issues like big-ticket projects and investments going out of the state and insult to iconic figures.