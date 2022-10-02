Plastic bottle hurled towards Kejriwal at Gujarat event

Plastic bottle hurled towards Arvind Kejriwal at Navratri event in Gujarat, passes over his head without hitting him

The Delhi CM was accompanied by security officials and senior party leaders as he walked through the crowd of revellers

PTI
PTI, Rajkot,
  • Oct 02 2022, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 12:35 ist
AAP's media coordinator Sukanraj said, "The bottle was thrown from some distance. It passed over Kejriwal's head. Credit: PTI Photo

A plastic water bottle was thrown in the direction of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a Garba event in Gujarat's Rajkot city, but the object did not hit him and passed over his head, Aam Aadmi Party leaders said on Sunday.

A video grab of the incident, which took place on Saturday night during Kejriwal's visit to the Navratri event, showed the bottle thrown towards AAP national convener Kejriwal from behind as he walked waving at the participants.

Also Read — In Gujarat, AAP rattles BJP while Congress struggles to get going

The Delhi CM was accompanied by security officials and senior party leaders as he walked through the crowd of revellers. AAP's media coordinator Sukanraj said, "The bottle was thrown from some distance. It passed over Kejriwal's head.

It appears the bottle was thrown at Kejriwal, but we cannot say for certain that this was the case.

There was no need to approach the police." Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state due later this year.

Mann also took part in a Garba event at another venue in the city. The two CMs stayed in Rajkot during the night after holding rallies at Gandhidham in Kutch district and Junagadh on Saturday.

They will jointly address two rallies in Surendranagar city and Khedbrahma town of Sabarkantha on Sunday. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
Gujarat
Bhagwant Mann
India News
AAP

What's Brewing

Bolsonaro vs Lula: Brazil's choices in divisive polls

Bolsonaro vs Lula: Brazil's choices in divisive polls

In sync with the rhythm of life

In sync with the rhythm of life

I am a potato & this is my story...

I am a potato & this is my story...

On the Mahabharata trail in Kurukshetra

On the Mahabharata trail in Kurukshetra

Grey matters

Grey matters

Soaked in a festering cynicism

Soaked in a festering cynicism

Inmates in Kolkata prison get special Durga Puja food

Inmates in Kolkata prison get special Durga Puja food

DH Toon | Convenient remembrance

DH Toon | Convenient remembrance

 