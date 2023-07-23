PM Modi to visit Gujarat on July 27-28, inaugurate Hirasar airport in Rajkot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on July 27 and 28 during which he will inaugurate the newly-built greenfield airport at Rajkot, officials said on Sunday.

He will also inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023', an event in state capital Gandhinagar to highlight investment opportunities in India's semiconductor sector, they said.

Modi will dedicate the Hirasar greenfield airport to the nation on July 27 before addressing a public rally in Rajkot city, Collector Prabhav Joshi said.

The PM laid the foundation stone for the airport in October 2017.

Also Read: Redeveloped ITPO complex for G20 leaders meet to be inaugurated on July 26

On July 28, Modi will inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' in Gandhinagar. The exhibition of the event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on July 25, and the programme will run from July 25-30, a government release said.

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, S Jaishankar and Rajeev Chandrasekhar will mark their presence at the event.

The exhibition aims to educate visitors about the intricate manufacturing process of semiconductors and the remarkable strides achieved in this dynamic field, it said.

During PM Modi's recent visit to the US, President Joe Biden announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art semiconductor assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) facility by Micron Technology Inc in India, it said.

Later, the Gujarat government signed an MoU worth Rs 22,500 crore with semiconductor chip giant Micron Technology to establish the ATMP facility at Sanand in the state.

Over the course of three days, experts in semiconductor chip, display fab, chip design and assembling, from various corners of the globe will gather to share their knowledge and perspectives on emerging opportunities in India, the release said.

Companies such as Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, Lam Research, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Grantwood Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Applied Materials, and other prominent players in the sector will participate in the event, the government said.

The inaugural programme will highlight investment opportunities in India's semiconductor sector through an informative presentation and a stimulating panel discussion led by industry experts, it said.

"The event promises to be a catalyst for the semiconductor industry's progress through invaluable networking, technology demonstrations, and lucrative business prospects," the release said.

"With a strong focus on innovation, participation and growth, the event holds immense significance in shaping the future of the semiconductor industry in both India and Gujarat," it added.