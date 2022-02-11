President inaugurates new Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

Transparency is the most important aspect of good governance in a democratic system, President Ram Nath Kovind said as he inaugurated the new Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday.

“The modern concept of the Darbar promotes transparency. The method of connecting with the people through the Janta Darbar by the public authorities is becoming popular. Thus, this Darbar Hall, in a new context, is a symbol of our new India, new Maharashtra and our vibrant democracy,” Kovind said.

Noting that the construction of the Darbar Hall has been done keeping the heritage building's feature intact, the President said that it is prudent to choose modernity according to the demand of the times while keeping the tradition alive.

He congratulated the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the state government for the construction of the Darbar Hall with latest facilities.

Koshyari said that this renovation was an endeavour to make Raj Bhavan citizen-friendly.

“Preserving the natural diversity in the Raj Bhavan premises was given due importance during the construction,” the Governor said and informed that stories and photos of the revolutionaries of Maharashtra will be displayed in the Underground Bunker Museum of this Raj Bhavan, which was inaugurated by President Kovind in August 2019.

Among those present included First Lady Savita Kovind, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan among others.

The President also said that there is definitely something special in the people and the land of Maharashtra which repeatedly draws him here. Including this visit in the last four and a half years, he had come to Maharashtra about 12 times, he added.

“Maharashtra is the land of spirituality as well as the land of brave struggles against injustice. This is also the land of the patriots as well as the land of the devotees of God. Maharashtra is a major economic and cultural centre of India. This state is blessed with talent and natural beauty. The people of Maharashtra are known for their hospitality. Due to many such specialities, not only me but countless people from India and abroad, being attracted to visit Maharashtra again and again,” he said.

The Durbar Hall

The Old Durbar Hall was built in the year 1911 to welcome King George V and Queen Mary of England. The Hall was designed by Architect George Wittet. After Independence, the Darbar Hall was mainly associated with the oath-taking ceremonies of Governors, Chief Ministers, Ministers, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Lokayukta and other constitutional functionaries. It was also the venue of various Government programmes, police investiture ceremonies, meetings of large delegations and cultural programmes.

The new Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan is built on the site of the old Durbar Hall and has a seating capacity of 750. While retaining the heritage features of the old court hall, the new hall has been given additional features such as a balcony and a sea view gallery.

