'Proud of cop who performed final rites of Virar man'

Proud of cop who performed final rites of man dead amid lockdown: Anil Deshmukh

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 10 2020, 21:59 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 21:59 ist

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that he was proud of the policeman, who performed the last rites of a man who died while being alone at home during the lockdown.

"Virar resident Pramod Khare, who was living alone, passed away at his residence. At such a tragic time, our sensitive Police Naik Subhash Shinde carried out all the responsibilities of his funeral," the minister said in a tweet.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"I am proud of the #MaharashtraPolice for playing numerous roles in the time of crisis," Deshmukh added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 