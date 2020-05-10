Proud of cop who performed final rites of man dead amid lockdown: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that he was proud of the policeman, who performed the last rites of a man who died while being alone at home during the lockdown.

"Virar resident Pramod Khare, who was living alone, passed away at his residence. At such a tragic time, our sensitive Police Naik Subhash Shinde carried out all the responsibilities of his funeral," the minister said in a tweet.

"I am proud of the #MaharashtraPolice for playing numerous roles in the time of crisis," Deshmukh added.