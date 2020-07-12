Pune civic chief transferred as Covid-19 cases rise

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jul 12 2020, 05:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 05:24 ist
A member from Ummat social organisation sprays disinfectant in the Sharada Ganapati Mandai hindu temple, as religious places prepare to re-open amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, in Pune on June 25, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The Maharashtra government on Saturday transferred Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and replaced him with Vikram Kumar who is currently CEO of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The city is among the worst hit cities in the state and, as on Friday evening, had 25,893 cases, with the rise particularly sharp and worrying over the past few days.

Sources said Gaikwad was not keen on imposing lockdown and was in favour of opening up during a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday.

His transfer comes at a time when Pune city is set to undergo a 10-day lockdown with minimum exemptions from July 13.

While Gaikwad, a 2003 batch IAS officer, has been made Sugar Commissioner in Pune, Kumar, from the 2004 batch, has been replaced at PMRDA by Suhas Diwase.

Diwase, a 2009 batch officer, was Agriculture Commissioner in Pune.

Jitendra Dudi, a 2016 batch IAS officer currently serving as assistant collector Manchar sub division in Pune has been made CEO of Sangli Zilla Parishad. 

