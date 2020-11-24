Pune doctor appointed VC of int'l geriatric study group

Pune doctor appointed Vice Chairman of international geriatric study group

Dr Bendale is the first Indian to be appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Geriatric Study Group

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 24 2020, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 15:01 ist
Dr Yogesh Bendale, Chairman and MD of Rasayu Group. Credit: Special Arrangement

Dr Yogesh Bendale, Chairman and MD of Rasayu Group, has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of geriatrics study group by Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer, Canada (MASCC).

Dr Bendale is the first Indian to be appointed to that particular post at MASCC, which is an international multidisciplinary organisation with members from more than 70 countries providing research guidelines for cancer research. The organisation is involved in research and education in all aspects of supportive care for people with cancer.

Geriatric cancer patients belong to the older age group due to which they have their own challenges in overall oncology research.

Most of these patients suffer from other comorbid conditions like diabetes, cardiac diseases etc that adds limitations to the available therapies. Hence the importance of this study group is well identified and potentially addressed by MASCC.

The geriatric study group aims at promoting the inclusion of Geriatric Oncology focus within MASCC and enhancing best practices in cancer supportive clinical care.

According to a press statement, Dr Bendale’s knowledge and expertise as a leading researcher and specialist will be helpful in exploring new dimensions in elderly cancer care.

Dr Bendale with his vision and passion for Ayurveda and Indian knowledge tradition has founded Rasayu Group, which encompasses multiple segments right from cancer care, women's health care, critical illness care, pharmaceutical manufacturing and research. 

He holds more than 40 international patents including those for treatments on cancer and critical illnesses.

He frequently travels to Europe, USA and Gulf Countries to propagate Ayurveda. He has also pioneered ‘Rasayana Therapy’ for cancer and other chronic and critical diseases, which is benefiting patients in India and abroad.

Pune
Maharashtra
Cancer

