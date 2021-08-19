Nashik commits to go carbon neutral by 2040

Race to Zero: Nashik first non-metro city in Maharashtra to commit to go carbon neutral by 2040

In addition, Nashik has also prioritised carbon-free transport in the city by developing smart roads and dedicated cycling infrastructure

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 19 2021, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 16:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Following the Maharashtra government’s announcement on Earth Day, Nashik Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kailas Jadhav signed the Race to Zero pledge – making Nashik the first non-metro city in Maharashtra to commit to going net-zero by 2040.

Organised ahead of the Conference of Parties, the UN gathering responsible for the historic Paris Agreement, the Race to Zero is the largest credible alliance of companies, cities, states, regions, investors, universities and all actors aiming to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and individually committed to achieving net-zero emissions as soon as possible, by 2040 at the very latest.

As part of this initiative, cities will prevent future climate threats, create jobs and unlock sustainable growth. Participating cities will also report their greenhouse gas emissions and strategise to reduce these by mid-century, in line with the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Nashik has been a frontrunner in many states and central government initiatives that address climate change directly such as the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Smart City Mission and the National Clean Air Programme. The Race to Zero campaign supports the exemplary work done by Nashik as part of these initiatives.

Nashik has received grants of Rs 20.5 crore to reduce air pollution from the 15th Finance Commission. This grant will be utilised for the construction of electric crematoriums and waste management technologies for Nashik Municipal Corporation – which directly tackle greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.

“Cities are the solution to addressing climate change. Cities should, would and could lead the way forward,” said Minister of Environment, Tourism and Protocol Aaditya Thackeray in a recent conversation about the importance of cities and net-zero pathways in addressing climate change.

“Nashik Municipal Corporation is committed to tackling climate change – reducing air pollution is a major step towards this direction. The Race to Zero initiative, C40 Cities and Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan gives a much-needed platform to share our best practices towards addressing these key issues” said Jadhav.

In addition, Nashik has also prioritised carbon-free transport in the city by developing smart roads and dedicated cycling infrastructure. The city has also planned the development of a clean public transport system using electric buses and CNG fuel. Such initiatives have displayed the city’s long-standing commitment to the environment and its citizens.

As part of the Race to Zero campaign, Nashik has committed to set aggressive targets for reducing air pollution, procure more electric buses and reduce municipal solid waste. In addition, the city will advance towards resilient and sustainable energy systems by promoting clean energy sources such as solar energy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Nashik
Earth Day
Carbon Neutral
Pollution

Related videos

What's Brewing

Misread warnings behind chaotic Afghanistan evacuation

Misread warnings behind chaotic Afghanistan evacuation

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Malaysia's king looks to end political turmoil

Malaysia's king looks to end political turmoil

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'

'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

 