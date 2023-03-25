Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Congress protests in Pune

Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Congress protests in Pune, holds signature campaign

The protest saw Congress functionaries raising slogans against the BJP and PM Modi

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Mar 25 2023, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 14:26 ist
The Congress flag. Credit: DH File Photo

The Congress held a protest on Saturday in Pune against the disqualification of its leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP following his two-year-jail sentence in a defamation case.

The protest, which was held near MG Road, saw Congress functionaries raising slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pune city Congress chief Arvind Shinde said the move to disqualify Gandhi was taken at the behest of the Union government since the latter was becoming the voice of the people.

Also Read | My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi won't apologise: Defiant Rahul slams BJP

Signatures are being collected from the public to be sent to the Lok Sabha Secretariat urging it to overturn the disqualification order, Shinde said. Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on Friday after a court in Surat in Gujarat a day earlier sentenced him to two years in jail in a defamation case over his remark about the Modi surname and thieves.

The court granted him bail and suspended his sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court. As per the Representation of the People Act, a person sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified "from the date of such conviction" and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Congress 
Maharashtra
India News
Pune
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

 