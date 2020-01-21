Railway official calls Goa MLA Portuguese

Alina Saldanha, a Goa BJP MLA was in for a shock of her life after a senior Indian Railways officials referred to her as a Portuguese descent, during a protest against double-tracking of the Vasco-Hubli railway line on Sunday.

Political parties, including the ruling BJP, across the board in Goa, on Monday, condemned the incident, even as the AAP in Goa, sarcastically questioned as to whether the implementation of the NRC had already started in Goa.

“We are 100% Indians, although we were under Portuguese rule for a long time. This was a wrong comment by the Indian Railways official. I will raise this issue in the state Assembly,” Alina told Deccan Herald, a day after her bitter exchange with the manager of the South Western Railways A K Singh in her constituency in South Goa.