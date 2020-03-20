Rajasthan: Spain-returned couple tests positive for COVID-19

A couple was tested positive for COVID-19 here on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Rajasthan to nine.

"A couple aged around 30 has been tested positive for coronavirus. They have been kept in isolation at Sawai Man Singh Hospital," said Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Health).

He said the couple had landed at Delhi from Spain through Dubai on March 17 and reached Jaipur by a taxi in the early hours on Wednesday.

After their one-hour stay at a hotel, they were moved to the Jaipur hospital at 4 am and kept in isolation there, he added.

The hotel rooms have been sealed and the people who came in their contact have been identified.

Two drivers and four of the hotel staff have been kept in home isolation, the official said, adding that they showed no symptoms of the infection as of now.