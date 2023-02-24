Kingpin in paper leak case held at B'luru airport

Rajasthan teachers' exam paper leak: Mastermind nabbed from Bengaluru airport

Last year, the exam which was to be conducted on December 24 was cancelled after the paper got leaked

IANS
IANS, Jaipur,
  • Feb 24 2023, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 15:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rajasthan police have arrested the mastermind of senior teacher exam paper leak conspiracy Bhupendra Saran from Bengaluru airport, sources said on Friday.

Last year, the exam which was to be conducted on December 24 was cancelled after the paper got leaked.

DGP Umesh Mshra said that with the joint efforts of Jodhpur rural police, SOG and Udaipur police, the accused was arrested as soon as he came to the airport from Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Rajasthan paper leak case: JDA resumes demolition of illegal construction in accused's house

ATS SOG Ashok Rathore said that Saran was the main accused in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) exam 2011 and in constable entrance exam in 2022.

The team which helped him arrest will be awarded. Surprisingly, the accused was to perform havan in Bengaluru and hence had ordered ghee which was being transported by a train.

On getting a tip-off that the ghee was being transported to the airport, the police chased it and arrested the accused.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru Airport
Rajasthan
Paper Leak
India News

What's Brewing

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

DH Toon | It's an unjust world...

DH Toon | It's an unjust world...

Big freeze, heat wave: Wild weather hits US

Big freeze, heat wave: Wild weather hits US

What happened to gentle spring?

What happened to gentle spring?

Identify illegal mines, plug revenue loss

Identify illegal mines, plug revenue loss

One year on, where is the Ukraine war heading?

One year on, where is the Ukraine war heading?

Hit hardest by Covid school closures, teens need help 

Hit hardest by Covid school closures, teens need help 

 