Rajasthan: Woman throws mentally challenged son into Chambal river, arrested

A 26-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her mentally challenged four-year-old son, police here said on Thursday.

Dil Afroj, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, allegedly threw her son into the Chambal river at Adharsheela in the Dadabari area on Tuesday.

The woman admitted to being fed up with her mentally challenged and unhealthy son. The boy was unable to speak properly and was physically weak, Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Singh said.

In order to get rid of him, Afroj travelled 90 kilometres by bus from Mangrole in Baran district with her six-year-old daughter and son. The family had come to Mangrole on Monday to attend a wedding with her husband. They reached Kota on Tuesday morning.

Afroj hired an autorickshaw to Adhersheela on the banks of the Chambal in Dadabari and, after praying at the local mosque, allegedly threw her son into the river. When the local preacher enquired about the boy, she avoided answering him, Singh said.

Later, the preacher informed the police about the boy's body floating in the river. His identity was ascertained after interrogation of the accused woman and her husband, who runs a tailoring shop, on Wednesday.

Afroj was arrested on Wednesday evening and booked for murder under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said, adding that she would be produced in court Thursday evening.

She has been married for seven years and has two other daughters.