Reptiles of Northern Western Ghats documented

Did you know the modern reptiles appeared 70 million years ago during the Tertiary period and survived till date? Or for that matter, 40-odd Indian snake species are venomous of the 270 species found in this part of the globe! What is more interesting is that of the 6,000 species of reptiles found on Earth, half are lizards.

New documentation tells us much more about reptiles in India.

After nearly 12 years of research, the Tata Power has come out with a guide book 'Reptiles of Northern Western Ghats (Including Maharashtra and Goa)' thanks to the efforts of Dr Satish Pande and inputs from Vivek Vishwasrao, Rohan Pandit and Unmesh Barbhai.

Pune-based Prof Dr Pande is a radiologist, sonologist, ornithologist and is a fellow of Maharashtra Academy of Sciences.

"Conservation is not possible without documentation and education," Dr Pande, who is the director of Ila Foundation, told DH after the book was formally unveiled by Minesh Dave, president, transmission & distribution, Tata Power Co.

The book showcases various species of snakes, crocodiles, tortoise, lizards and chameleons nestled in one of the world’s important Biodiversity hotspots. It encapsulates the wealth of biodiversity conserved over the years in the Northern Western Ghats through the eyes of the authors.

It is the first-of-its-kind book devoted to reptiles of Northern Western Ghats - a detailed guide to 123 species of reptiles photographed in the wild. It has over 500 photographs.

It highlights various snake species, also features several species of crocodiles, tortoise, lizards and chameleons along with their conservation status.

Dr Pande said: "Reptiles are at risk due to habitat destruction, habitat pollution and demand for their skin which is met by illicit trade and their popularity as pets. Snakes are killed out of fear because of the few venomous snakes. Illegal trapping to supply venomous for production of anti-snake venom continues. Eggs of turtles are eaten and adults are killed by fishermen for the oil to paint the underside of boats."

Another unique feature is that the book also gives a mythological perspective to the reptiles and also deals with archaeological references.

In Sanskrit, literature snake is termed as 'naaga' (one that exists in mountains and that which burns us with its poison) and 'sarpa'. The word 'sarpa' has root in 'srip' (to creep, to move gently and cautiously). The word has a similarity with the Latin word 'serpens'. In the Indian context, snake worship is common. In the Indus Valley Civilization, images of snake-couples have been found.