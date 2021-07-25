Rescue operations under way round the clock in Western Maharashtra

Helicopters hovered in the air, columns of Army moved along large stretches and rescued people, daring personnel of NDRF moved in uncharted areas in orange-rafts, Navy divers remained on the job as the massive search and rescue operation and relief measures continued in Kolhapur and the neighbouring twin districts of Sangli and Satara.

Battered by continuous rains, particularly in the catchment areas, large stretches of the three districts of Western Maharashtra remained under floodwaters.

More than 1.5 lakh people in the three districts have been evacuated and moved to safety in public halls, marriage halls, schools and colleges.

Medical aid was being provided to the people who have been moved to safety.

Read | GSM-based PA system helped 3.5 lakh people during flood in Kolhapur: Satej Patil

“We have lost everything. We won’t be able to recover,” said a woman with a young infant on her lap as he disembarked from a raft after being rescued from Shirol village.

Several people have been brought to safety from Shirol, Palus, Hatkanangale and Miraj areas.

“It was difficult for us… there is water everywhere, no power, no drinking water, no milk, no food,” said a group of people who were rescued after being in a cliffhanger situation for two days.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is personally monitoring the situation in the three Western Maharashtra districts.

Follow live Maharashtra rains updates here

Pawar also spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and informed him of the ground situation in the region.

“I am going to Satara today and tomorrow I will go to Sangli and Kolhapur. We are constantly in touch with Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg officials,” he said.

Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil visited Satara and Sangli and moved around in rafts, a motorcycle and even an open truck to reach out to people wading in knee-deep waters.

“There has been some left up in the rains resulting in decrease in water level of the Panchganga river…We hope in the next couple of days the situation would improve to a large extent,” said Minister of State for IT and Home Satej Patil, who is the Guardian Minister of Kolhapur district.