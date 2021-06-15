Retired police officer kills son in fit of rage

Retired Navi Mumbai police officer kills one son in fit of rage, injures other

According to the police, the two sons stayed away due to frequent quarrels at home

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 15 2021, 13:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 14:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector shot dead one of his sons while another son escaped after he opened fire in a fit of rage at his residence in the adjoining satellite township of Navi Mumbai.

The accused Bhagwan Patil (73) lived with his eldest of three sons, daughter-in-law and his wife in Sector 3 in Airoli in Navi Mumbai.

His second son Vijay (33) resides at Vasai in Palghar while youngest Sujay (31) stays in Navi Mumbai.

The incident took place late on Monday evening when there was an argument within the family over insurance payments.

The Rabale police station arrested Patil on charges of murder, attempt to murder under Indian Penal Code, besides the Arms Act.

While Vijay took 2 bullets one each in his abdomen and shoulder, one grazed past Sujay inflicting minor injuries.

According to the police, the two sons stayed away due to frequent quarrels at home.

On Monday, Vijay received a call from an insurance company which was related to Patil’s car. He then called Patil to discuss the same, however, it resulted in an argument.

Thereafter, Vijay and Sujay together came to their parents’ house around 6.30 pm after they had a heated argument with their father.

“All three of them got into a scuffle again. In a fit of rage, Patil fired three rounds at his sons from his licenced revolver,” police said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

murder
Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra
Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

 