Retired Navi Mumbai police officer kills one son in fit of rage, injures other

In a shocking incident, a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector shot dead one of his sons while another son escaped after he opened fire in a fit of rage at his residence in the adjoining satellite township of Navi Mumbai.
The accused Bhagwan Patil (73) lived with his eldest of three sons, daughter-in-law and his wife in Sector 3 in Airoli in Navi Mumbai.
His second son Vijay (33) resides at Vasai in Palghar while youngest Sujay (31) stays in Navi Mumbai.
The incident took place late on Monday evening when there was an argument within the family over insurance payments.
The Rabale police station arrested Patil on charges of murder, attempt to murder under Indian Penal Code, besides the Arms Act.
While Vijay took 2 bullets one each in his abdomen and shoulder, one grazed past Sujay inflicting minor injuries.
According to the police, the two sons stayed away due to frequent quarrels at home.
On Monday, Vijay received a call from an insurance company which was related to Patil’s car. He then called Patil to discuss the same, however, it resulted in an argument.
Thereafter, Vijay and Sujay together came to their parents’ house around 6.30 pm after they had a heated argument with their father.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay
Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley
NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space
In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents
'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav
Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid
DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit
Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma