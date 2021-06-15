Retired Navi Mumbai police officer kills one son in fit of rage, injures other

In a shocking incident, a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector shot dead one of his sons while another son escaped after he opened fire in a fit of rage at his residence in the adjoining satellite township of Navi Mumbai.

The accused Bhagwan Patil (73) lived with his eldest of three sons, daughter-in-law and his wife in Sector 3 in Airoli in Navi Mumbai.

His second son Vijay (33) resides at Vasai in Palghar while youngest Sujay (31) stays in Navi Mumbai.

The incident took place late on Monday evening when there was an argument within the family over insurance payments.

The Rabale police station arrested Patil on charges of murder, attempt to murder under Indian Penal Code, besides the Arms Act.

While Vijay took 2 bullets one each in his abdomen and shoulder, one grazed past Sujay inflicting minor injuries.

According to the police, the two sons stayed away due to frequent quarrels at home.

On Monday, Vijay received a call from an insurance company which was related to Patil’s car. He then called Patil to discuss the same, however, it resulted in an argument.

Thereafter, Vijay and Sujay together came to their parents’ house around 6.30 pm after they had a heated argument with their father.

“All three of them got into a scuffle again. In a fit of rage, Patil fired three rounds at his sons from his licenced revolver,” police said.