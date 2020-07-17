Rs 500 crore collected from Mumbai to topple Raj govt?

Rs 500 crore collected form Mumbai to topple Rajasthan government, claims MPCC general secretary Sachin Sawant

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jul 17 2020, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 20:36 ist
MPCC general secretary Sachin Sawant. Credit: DH

In a sensational charge, the Maharashtra Congress on Friday claimed that Rs 500 crore was collected from Mumbai to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

MPCC general secretary Sachin Sawant, who made the charge, demanded a probe into it.

"We have got information that collection of more than Rs 500 crore have been done from Mumbai in order to topple the Ashok Gehlot- Congress government in Rajasthan," Sawant said.

He had also spoken to state home minister Anil Deshmukh and requested him to look into this serious matter to find the "masterminds."

 

Congress
Rajasthan
BJP
Ashok Gehlot

