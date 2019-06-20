Sacked IPS Sanjiv Bhatt sentenced to life imprisonment

In yet another set back to ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, a Jamnagar court found him guilty in a 29-year-old custodial death case and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Another accused policemen Pravinsinh Jhala has been awarded life imprisonment. The judgment on four other accused policemen are still awaited.

Bhatt is currently lodged at Palanpur sub-jail in connection with an alleged case of framing a lawyer for possession of drugs when he was Superintendent of Police in Banaskantha district. He is behind the bars since his arrest in September 2018.

Bhat was accused in the custodial death case which was lodged in Jamnagar district back in October 1990. He had arrested one Prabhudas Vaishnani along with 133 others for rioting and other offences during a bandh call in view of BJP leader L K Advani's Rath Yatra.

Vaishnani was badly beaten up during his custody and later succumbed to injuries. Vaishnani's brother Amrit had lodged a complaint against Bhatt and five other policemen. The trial started in 2016.

The controversial ex-officer, who was sacked on various grounds, is known for testifying against the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi for the 2002 riots and had claimed that he was part of the meeting on February 27, 2002 when Modi had allegedly said to “let Hindus vent their anger” after the Godhra train burning case.

However, the probe agencies discarded Bhatt’s testimony as "unbelievable" on the ground that he not present in the meeting.