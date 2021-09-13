Sakinaka rape-murder accused confesses to crime; Rs 20 lakh compensation to victim's kin

Days after a woman was brutally raped and murdered in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai, the city police have established the chain of events that led to the crime and is building up a case backed by extensive digital evidence.

Amid back-to-back visits by teams of the National Commission for Women (NCW) and National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to Mumbai, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has announced a compensation/ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the three daughters of the victim woman.

The woman, aged between 32-36, was raped in a tempo parked off the Rashid Compound near Chandivali Studio in the wee hours of September 10.

The accused brutalised her with an iron rod and left her bleeding before he fled the scene.

A police team rushed the woman to the Rajawadi Hospital, where she passed away because of a ruptured intestine among other injuries.

Meanwhile, the accused, Mohit Chauhan (45), who hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, has confessed to the crime.

“The accused has made a confession... the object with which he brutalised the victim has been found,” Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale told reporters on Monday.

According to Nagrale, eminent lawyer Raja Thakre has been appointed the special public prosecutor in the case.

Giving an update on the investigations, the police chief said with the confession of the accused, statement of witnesses and digital evidence like CCTV footage, the sequence of events have been established.

Assistant commissioner of police Jyotsna Rasam, an experienced lady officer, is leading the probe team.

“We will complete the rest of the investigations within a fortnight’s time and the chargesheet would be filed in a month’s time,” Nagrale assured.

He also said that besides sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) 323 (intentional hurt), 504 (intentional assault) and of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the accused has also been booked Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On Sunday, a team of NCW led by member Chandramukhi Devi and NCSC led by vice-chairman Arun Haldar met members of the family of the victim, visited the Sakinaka police station and Rajawadi Hospital besides the scene of the crime.

