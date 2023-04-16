Sea of humanity gathers to honour Appasaheb Dharmadhikari

A sea of humanity turned out at Kharghar in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai to felicitate eminent social worker Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, popularly known as Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, who was honoured with the coveted Maharashtra Bhushan award on Sunday.

At a function held at the Corporate Park at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the award in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The award comprised a shawl, a citation and memento and a cheque of Rs 25 lakh, which Dharmadhikari donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Incidentally, Appasaheb’s father and renowned preacher-reformer, the late Dr Narayan Vishnu Dharmadhikari, revered as Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari (1 March 1922 – 8 July 2008) was also conferred the Maharashtra Bhushan in 2008.

The ground was packed with people belonging to Shree Sadasya, the movement of the Dharmadhikari family.

For decades, Appasaheb, born on 14 May 1946, has worked relentlessly doing social work, cleanliness, promoting environmental protection, social awakening, eradicating superstition, de-addiction, shunning the practice of dowry, and guiding people to live a happy and peaceful life.

Appasaheb has played a significant role in organising several tree plantation drives, blood donation drives, free medical clinics, and job fairs.

He was conferred the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his extensive contributions, in the year 2017.

“I have certain families doing good in academics and business and this is passed on from one generation to the next. But social service runs in the Dharmadhikaris, first it was Nanasaheb, his legacy was carried by Appasaheb and the letter’s sons (Umeshdada, Sachindada and Rahuldada) is carrying it forward,” Shah said amid thunderous applause.

Praising Maharashtra, Shah said: “Maharashtra has shown three major streams. One started with Shivaji Maharaj and was taken further by V D Savarkar, Vasudev Balwant Phadke, the Chapekar Brothers and Lokmanya Tilak who believed in sacrificing life for the service of the nation. The second was the Bhakti movement started with Samarth Ramdas, was followed by Tukaram Maharaj and continued by Sant Namdev. The third movement is found in a few states which focuses on social services. It started with Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the mantle was carried forward by Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari and his son Appasaheb Dharmadhikari”.

In the past, the Maharashtra Bhushan has been conferred to Purushottam Laxman Deshpande (1996 - literature), Lata Mangeshkar (1997 - arts, music), Dr Vijay Bhatkar (1999 - science), Sachin Tendulkar (2001 - sports), Bhimsen Joshi (2002 - arts, music), Abhay Bang and Rani Bang (2003 - medical services), Baba Amte (2004 - social work), Raghunath Anant Mashelkar (2005 - science), Ratan Tata (2006 - public administration), Ramrao Krishnarao Patil (2007 - social work), Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari (2008 - social work), Mahesh Padgaonkar (2008 - literature), Sulochana Latkar (2009 - art, cinema), Jayant Narlikar (2010 - science), Dr Anil Kakodkar (2011 - science), Babasaheb Purandare (2015 - literature), Asha Bhosale (2021 - arts, music).