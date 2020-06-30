Security outside Taj hotel in Mumbai beefed up

Security outside Taj hotel in Mumbai beefed up

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 30 2020, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 17:05 ist
PTI/file photo

Two hotels of the Taj group in Mumbai received threat calls on Tuesday, emanating from Pakistan sending the security forces on high alert.

The Mumbai police has increased security outside the Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba and Taj Lands End at Bandra.

According to reports, the caller purportedly identified himself as a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative from Pakistan.

The number from which the call was made is being investigated. The Mumbai police refused to comment.

The iconic Taj hotel in Colaba of the Gateway of India area was among the targets of LeT fidayeens during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The call that comes in right after the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange is being viewed seriously.

“We are proud to be a part of the fabric of this nation and the safety of our guests and associates is of paramount importance to us. We immediately alerted the authorities on receiving these calls and are providing full support and cooperation to the investigating agencies," the IHCL, that owns the Taj properties, said in a statement.

"Our safety and security teams have ensured that all our protocols and guidelines are being followed towards safeguarding lives and assets," the statement said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Hotel Taj Mahal
Karachi
Maharashtra
Police
security

What's Brewing

Strongly concerned about India banning apps: China

Strongly concerned about India banning apps: China

India accounts for 45.8 mn of all 'missing females': UN

India accounts for 45.8 mn of all 'missing females': UN

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

 