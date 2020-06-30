Security outside Taj hotel in Mumbai beefed up

Two hotels of the Taj group in Mumbai received threat calls on Tuesday, emanating from Pakistan sending the security forces on high alert.

The Mumbai police has increased security outside the Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba and Taj Lands End at Bandra.

According to reports, the caller purportedly identified himself as a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative from Pakistan.

The number from which the call was made is being investigated. The Mumbai police refused to comment.

The iconic Taj hotel in Colaba of the Gateway of India area was among the targets of LeT fidayeens during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The call that comes in right after the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange is being viewed seriously.

“We are proud to be a part of the fabric of this nation and the safety of our guests and associates is of paramount importance to us. We immediately alerted the authorities on receiving these calls and are providing full support and cooperation to the investigating agencies," the IHCL, that owns the Taj properties, said in a statement.

"Our safety and security teams have ensured that all our protocols and guidelines are being followed towards safeguarding lives and assets," the statement said.