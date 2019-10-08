Sena does not do haan ji, haan ji: Uddhav thackeray

In what seems to be a message to its ally the BJP, the Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that his party is not the one to do "haan ji, haan ji" (yes, yes).

"Shiv Sena is a party that believes in 'do or die'... We bow down before Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Marathi janata... We are not the one to do haan ji, haan ji," Uddhav said addressing the annual Dasara rally in Mumbai.

Justifying the alliance with the BJP, he said that it is for the common ground of Hindutva and provide stability to the country.

Uddhav reiterated the demand for a special law enabling construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Recently prime minister (Narendra Modi) said not to speak about it (Ram temple) as the Supreme Court is hearing the matter... But for how long... The case has been dragging on for 25 to 30 years," he said.

He also heaped praise on BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision on the abrogation of Article 370 for Jammu & Kashmir.

"Now, I request Amit bhai to throw out Bangladeshi nationals form India and bring in a Uniform Civil Code," he said.