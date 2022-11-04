Setback for AAP as influential leader from Saurashtra leaves, rejoins Congress

In a big setback for Aam Aadmi Party hours after it declared former TV journalist Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate, senior leader from Saurashtra and and former Congress MLA, Indranil Rajguru, resigned from the party and rejoined Congress.

He claimed that "AAP is working as a B-team of BJP." AAP shot back and alleged that Rajugur wanted to be declared CM candidate.

Rajguru is an ex-MLA who hails from Rajkot and is said to be an influential leader in Saurashtra region. After rejoining Congress, he said, "AAP is working as a B-team of BJP." He claimed after rejoining Congress, "My family never agreed with my decision of leaving Congress and joining AAP. BJP is a bad party for the country, and, I joined AAP thinking that, perhaps, this party can defeat BJP. But, I realised that this party is equally bad. Just like BJP, AAP also makes fool out of people. Congress is not like that, and therefore, I came back."

AAP shot back at Rajguru and said that he left because he wanted to be projected as chief ministerial candidate by any means.

"For the past many days, Indranilbhai was pressurising the party to be projected as chief ministerial candidate. AAP decided that CM face will be declared only through public opinion and accordingly Isudan Gadhvi became the CM face for the party. Besides, he was also trying to pressurise the party to get 15 tickets (for Assembly seats)," AAP's Gujarat president Gopal Italia said. He added that he hoped that ""Congress will declare him as CM candidate."

Rajguru, also famous as an "ex-richest MLA," had left Congress even previously in 2018 citing differences with the party over its functioning. He returned in 2019.