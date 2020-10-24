Mumbai: Sex racket busted, actor held, 3 women rescued

Sex racket busted, actor held, 3 women rescued in Mumbai

Crime Branch sent a decoy customer and set a deal for three women for a consideration of Rs 10.50 lakh

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 24 2020, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 18:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Mumbai Crime Branch busted a prostitution racket and arrested a smalltime film actor and rescued three women who have played roles in television serials, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off that the racket involved struggling actors and belly dancers, Unit XII of the Crime Branch sent a decoy customer and set a deal for three women for a consideration of Rs 10.50 lakh, he said.

Later, a team led by Senior Inspector Mahesh Tawade raided a five star hotel in Goregaon on Friday afternoon and made the arrest.

A case has been registered under IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and Vanrai police station is conducting further probe, he added

