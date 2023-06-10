Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as Working Presidents of NCP

Sharad Pawar has announced Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as Working Presidents of the NCP, reported news agency PTI.
Pawar made the announcement on the 25th anniversary of the party, in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP.
#WATCH | NCP chief Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as working presidents of the party pic.twitter.com/v8IrbT9H1l
— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023
Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.
An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Pawar's offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.
More details to follow...
