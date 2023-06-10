Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as Working Presidents of NCP

Patel, Sule made Working Presidents of NCP

Pawar made the announcement on the 25th anniversary of the party, in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 10 2023, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 13:44 ist
Praful Patel, Supriya Sule. Credit: PTI Photos

Sharad Pawar has announced Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as Working Presidents of the NCP, reported news agency PTI.

Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.

An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Pawar's offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

More details to follow...

 

 

 

India News
NCP
Sharad Pawar
Praful Patel
Supriya Sule

