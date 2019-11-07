Shinde assures all help to rain-hit farmers in Thane

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde has reviewed the crop losses due to unseasonal rains in Thane district and assured all help to the affected farmers.

Shinde, who is the guardian minister of Thane, visited Bhiwandi, Sahapur, Murbad, Kalyan and Ambernath talukas of the district on Wednesday to assess the crop damage due to untimely rains last month.

He met several farmers and assured that all their concerns would be addressed by the government.

District Collector Rajesh Narvekar and zilla parishad CEO Hiralal Sonawane accompanied him.

Shinde asked the insurance companies and other financial institutions to clear the claims of farmers at the earliest.

According to the district administration, around 75 per cent of paddy crop in the district was damaged in the unseasonal rains.

Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday said the untimely rains have damaged crops on over 70 lakh hectare of land in the state.

The state government last week approved Rs 10,000 crore as a special provision to provide immediate assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains.