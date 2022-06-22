Shinde’s mutiny: Rebels, MVA playing game of chicken?

The political crisis in Maharashtra deepened further with rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde claiming support of 45-plus MLAs, even as the Maha Vikas Aghadi top brass initiated efforts to salvage the coalition from crumbling.

With the government on autopilot, the two warring camps of Shiv Sena seem to be now engaged in mind games—and testing patience.

So far, Thackeray has maintained stoic silence; he has, however, extensively deliberated with Nationalist Congress Party supremo and the MVA chief architect Sharad Pawar, and Congress observer and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu issued a notice to MLAs to attend a meeting at Varsha, Thackeray’s official residence. Shinde, however, hours later appointed three-time MLA Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip of the legislature party, and said, “The notice issued by Prabhu is invalid.”

The rebel leader also wrote to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal with signatures of supporting MLAs saying that he was the group leader of the party, and not Ajay Choudhari.

“We have 45 MLAs with us and more would be coming…we have MLAs from Shiv Sena, Independents, and other parties,” said Shinde, who moved along with other revolting MLAs, from Surat to Guwahati. He is now said to be camping at Guwahati’s Radisson Blu.

“We all are followers of Balasaheb Thackeray, we have neither left Shiv Sena nor plan to leave Shiv Sena…I must remember what Balasaheb said, ‘Garv se kaho hum Hindu hai (Say we’re Hindu with pride)’…we take inspiration from Anand Dighe,” Shinde said.

Accompanying Shinde are state cabinet ministers Abdul Sattar, Sandipan Bhumre, Shambhuraje Desai and Bacchu Kadu.

Meanwhile, Thackeray has been given full backing by the Congress and the NCP. Thackeray also presided over the weekly cabinet meeting, albeit virtually, as he tested positive for Covid-19.

Thackeray’s aide, and Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, sent out a tweet in Marathi—“The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha.”—which was not liked by the NCP-Congress.

On being questioned about the tweet by the media, Raut said: “I have seen politics for a long time, and this is my own assessment of the situation.”