We have neither left Sena nor do we plan to: Shinde

We have neither left Shiv Sena nor do we plan to: Eknath Shinde on reaching Guwahati

On late Monday night, Shinde had left Mumbai with several Sena MLAs and stayed at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 22 2022, 09:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 09:48 ist
Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

'Rebel' leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday claimed that he and those MLAs who joined him have no plans of leaving Shiv Sena.

Speaking to reporters outside Guwahati airport, Shinde said, “Here 40 MLAs are with me. Additional 10 MLAs will join me soon. I do not want to criticise any one. We are keen on continuing the Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray,” he said.

“We all are followers of Balasaheb Thackeray, we have neither left Shiv Sena nor plan to leave Shiv Sena….I must remember what Balasaheb, who used to say ‘garv se kaho hum Hindu hai,” Shinde had said before leaving Surat.

Track Live Updates on the Maharashtra Political Crisis Here

On late Monday night, Shinde had left Mumbai with several Sena MLAs and stayed at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city. However, after holding talks with BJP leaders, he decided to shift to Guwahati.

Shiv sena has 56 MLAs in Maharashtra legislative assembly which has joined hands with NCP and Congress post 2019 assembly polls and formed government, breaking its alliance with the BJP.

 

Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
India News
Uddhav Thackeray
Eknath Shinde

