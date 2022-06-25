Sena authorises Uddhav to take action against rebels

Shiv Sena authorises Uddhav to take action against rebels, says no other outfit can use Bal Thackeray's name

The national executive condemned the rebel MLAs and said the party was firmly behind Uddhav Thackeray

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 25 2022, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 18:40 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: IANS Photo

The national executive of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed a resolution authorizing Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take action against "those who have betrayed the party", but refrained from taking immediate action against rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

The executive, which met here, also passed a resolution that no other political outfit or faction can use the name Shiv Sena and the name of its founder, late Bal Thackeray, even as the Shinde faction, which is camping in Guwahati, said it has named itself as `Shiv Sena (Balasaheb)'.

Also Read | Ask for votes in your father’s name, not Balasaheb’s: Shiv Sena

"The executive decided that Shiv Sena belongs to Bal Thackeray and is committed to taking forward his fierce ideology of Hindutva and Marathi pride. Shiv Sena will never deviate from this path," party MP Sanjay Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

"It passed a resolution, giving all powers to take action against those who have betrayed the party to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray," he added.

A total of six resolutions were passed at the meeting, including one congratulating chief minister Thackeray for leading Maharashtra efficiently during the Covid-19 pandemic and for the development works carried out in the last two and a half years, Raut said.

The national executive condemned the rebel MLAs and said the party was firmly behind Uddhav Thackeray. Raut also quoted Thackeray as saying at the meeting that the rebels should not use Bal Thackeray's name to seek votes.

Also Read | Uddhav chairs Shiv Sena's national executive meet; all eyes on action against rebels

"Balasaheb (Thackeray) and Shiv Sena are two sides of the same coin and except Shiv Sena, no one can use his name," one of the resolutions read.

The executive also resolved that the party will contest all coming local body elections and win.

Notably, Sena veterans Anant Gite and Ramdas Kadam, who are members of the national executive, were absent from the meeting.

Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion has created an existential crisis for the Sena, was another member of the executive who was absent.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uddhav Thackeray
Indian Politics
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Political Crisis
Shiv Sena
MVA

What's Brewing

Sidhu Moosewala's song 'SYL' released posthumously

Sidhu Moosewala's song 'SYL' released posthumously

5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling

5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy

A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Shinde's native village 'wants to see him as CM'

Shinde's native village 'wants to see him as CM'

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?

What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?

 