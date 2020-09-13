Shiv Sena targets Akshay Kumar for his silence over Kangana Ranaut's PoK comment

Questioning the silence of Bollywood on the Kangana Ranaut-episode, the Shiv Sena on Sunday accused the BJP of backing the actor, who had compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

“The Hindi film industry should have condemned the statement against Mumbai….they should have said that Kangana opinion is not the film industry’s opinion…at least Akshay Kumar should have said,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut wrote in his weekly column ‘RokhThok’ in Marathi daily Saamana.

"It is unfortunate that BJP is supporting those who call Mumbai as Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and the city's civic body as Babur's army," said Raut, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said.

However, Kangana has reacted sharply to the statement.



Wow!! Unfortunate that BJP is protecting someone who busted drug and mafia racket, BJP should instead let Shiv Sena goons break my face,rape or openly lynch me, nahin Sanjay ji? How dare they protect a young woman who is standing against the mafia!!! https://t.co/xnspn8yeSW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 13, 2020

“Wow!! Unfortunate that BJP is protecting someone who busted drug and mafia racket, BJP should instead let Shiv Sena goons break my face, rape or openly lynch me, nahin Sanjay ji? How dare they protect a young woman who is standing against the mafia!!!,” she tweeted.