Shivaji Maharaj's descendent, Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale passes away

Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a twelfth-generation descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday due to age-related ailments, family sources said. He was 75.
"Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, an heir of the Chhatrapati family and former mayor of Satara, passed away at the age of 75. His body will be kept at Adalat Wada in Satara tomorrow for the last darshan. A heartfelt tribute to respected uncle," tweeted Udayanraje Bhosale, his nephew and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP.
BJP MLA Shivendra Raje Bhosale also condoled the death. His work as Satara mayor was exemplary, Shivendra Raje said in his tribute.
