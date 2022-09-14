Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale passes away

Shivaji Maharaj's descendent, Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale passes away

Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale's body will be kept at Adalat Wada in Satara tomorrow for the last darshan

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Sep 14 2022, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 12:42 ist
Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale. Credit: Twitter/ @SomParkashBJP

Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a twelfth-generation descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday due to age-related ailments, family sources said. He was 75.

"Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, an heir of the Chhatrapati family and former mayor of Satara, passed away at the age of 75. His body will be kept at Adalat Wada in Satara tomorrow for the last darshan. A heartfelt tribute to respected uncle," tweeted Udayanraje Bhosale, his nephew and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP.

BJP MLA Shivendra Raje Bhosale also condoled the death. His work as Satara mayor was exemplary, Shivendra Raje said in his tribute.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Pune
India News

What's Brewing

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

DH Toon | Surging food inflation & 'misplaced concerns'

DH Toon | Surging food inflation & 'misplaced concerns'

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

New 'male third gender' quota in K'taka cop recruitment

New 'male third gender' quota in K'taka cop recruitment

 