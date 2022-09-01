SpiceJet flight returns midway due to technical snag

SpiceJet Delhi-Nashik flight returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag

On July 27, the aviation safety regulator had ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 01 2022, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 10:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A SpiceJet flight that took off for Nashik in Maharashtra from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday morning returned midway to the city due to an 'autopilot' snag, a DGCA official said.

The Boeing 737 aircraft landed safely, he said.

“SpiceJet B737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik) on Thursday was involved in an air turnback due to an autopilot snag,” the official said.

Facing financial turbulence amid high fuel prices and rupee depreciation, SpiceJet aircraft have been involved in a series of incidents in the past as well, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline.

On July 27, the aviation safety regulator had also ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Spicejet
India News
Nashik
Indira Gandhi International Airport

What's Brewing

79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way

79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way

How climate change is affecting the Pacific Crest trail

How climate change is affecting the Pacific Crest trail

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

 