SSR death case: Maharashtra govt seeks answers from CBI, says actor's death probe has taken back seat

In a significant development, the Maharashtra government on Monday wanted to know from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the status of probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“You all are aware that the investigations of the Sushant Singh Rajput case were being done by the Maharashtra Police and Mumbai Police very professionally. But it was abruptly handed over to the CBI,” state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

“We eagerly want to know (the status of the investigations),” said Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader.

“Even people are asking whether Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide or whether he was murdered…we want that the details of investigations should come out,” he said.

However, the CBI immediately came out with a clarification. “The CBI is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. Investigations are continuing,” a CBI statement said.

The overall Sushant Singh Rajput probe is being carried out by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, and Narcotics Control Bureau angle. While the CBI focused on the death, the NCB on the drug angle, and ED on the financial aspects. It may be recalled, last week, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh too expressed apprehensions over the way the probe is being carried out and the direction it was heading.

"The family feels that the investigation is going in such a way that the truth is not coming out. The case has become like the Mumbai Police investigation, all stars are now being called. The people called in and not are a part of a syndicate and not distributors. It is just a Mumbai Police type of investigation. Sushant's case has taken a back seat," Singh said.

In an NDPS Act case, everything depends on the quantity, the family feels it is being done to divert from the main issue, he said. He had also alleged that over a week had passed since the CBI team probing the case landed in Delhi but they haven't met the team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Meanwhile, the NCB is reviewing the investigations carried out for a month and will plan its future course of action based on that.