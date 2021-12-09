Sudha Bharadwaj released after 3 years in jail

Sudha Bharadwaj, accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, released after 3 years in jail

On Wednesday, a special NIA court granted her bail on a surety of Rs 50,000

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 09 2021, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 13:00 ist
Lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj. Credit: PTI Photo

Lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj on Thursday walked out of jail after three years. 

Bharadwaj, who was granted default bail by the Bombay High Court earlier, was arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case in August 2018 under the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On Wednesday, a special NIA court granted her bail on a surety of Rs 50,000.

Bharadwaj is the first among 16 activists and academicians arrested in the case to have been granted default bail. The case relates to the alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts. The Pune police had claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists. The probe in the case was later transferred to the NIA.

More to follow...

