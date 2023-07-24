Surrendered naxalites narrate woes

Senior Maoist cadres exploited poor tribal youths only for their benefit and extorted money from others for their advancement, two Naxals - who carried a reward of over Rs 8 lakhs on their head - have told the Gadchiroli police after their surrender.

They were identified as Adama Joga Madavi (26) and Tuge Karu Vadde (35), both hailing from neighbouring Chhattisgarh state.

They were wanted in multiple cases of encounters with security forces, murders and arson among others.

"Due to the intensified anti-Maoist operations conducted by Gadchiroli police and the golden opportunity provided by the government for Maoists to surrender and lead a respectful life, 12 hardcore Maoists have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police from the year 2022 to the year 2023,” Gadchiroli’s Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said on Monday.

Adama was recruited as a member with Pamed LGS in July 2014 and worked until 2021 and was thereafter transferred to the Zone Action Team in January 2021. He left in June 2023 to return home.

In 2012, Vadde was recruited as a member of Janmilitia with Jetpur dalam and worked until 2023 when he left the dalam and returned home.

The success came on the eve of the annual ‘Shahid Saptah’ marked by the banned CPI (Maoist) from July 28-August 3, when they indulge in subversive activities.

Post-surrender, both Madavi and Vadde will receive Rs 4.50 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, respectively, as central and state rewards for their rehabilitation, plus all other benefits under the official schemes of the government.

Both have cited that due to the aggressive anti-Maoist operations of the Gadchiroli Police, moving in the forest had become dangerous.

“Senior Maoists instructed us to collect money for the movement/people, but they actually used that money for themselves, never for people's development. They also exploited the poor tribal youths only for their benefit. Besides, Married Dalam members could not live an independent married life. They told us to kill our fellow tribal members based solely on suspicion of being informers. Maoists lived a nomadic life, and if they had medical problems, they did not receive any medical attention,” Madavi had told the police after his surrender.

“Due to the welfare schemes launched by the government, the people did not receive support from the Maoists. The senior cadre Maoists used all the money extorted from others for their advancement. Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh Maoists did not get a chance to reach a senior position,” Vadde had told the police post surrender.

Neelotpal assured that all necessary assistance would be provided to those willing to surrender and join the mainstream society, embracing the ways of democracy.