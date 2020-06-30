Sanjana Sanghi goes to police station for statement

Sushant case: Actor Sanjana Sanghi goes to police station to record statement

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Jun 30 2020, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 17:37 ist

 Actor Sanjana Sanghi went to the Bandra police station here on Tuesday morning to record her statement in connection with the suicide of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said.

Sanghi is set to make her Bollywood debut with Mukesh Chhabra-directed movie 'Dil Bechara', the last film of Rajput.

She reached the Bandra police station in the morning to record her statement, a police official said.

The police were trying to understand reasons behind Rajput's suicide and were also probing whether professional rivalry, if any, was responsible for the actor's depression.

So far, the police have recorded statements of 28 people, including his family members, actor-friend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14, police said.

His last screen appearance was "Chhichhore", directed by Nitesh Tiwari. 

Sushant Singh Rajput
Sanjana Sanghi
bollywood

