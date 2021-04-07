Suspect new Covid-19 strain in Maharashtra affecting people in shorter period, says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Amid rising coronavirus cases, a new scare came up for the worst-hit state in the country, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a new strain could be afflicting the state and affecting people in a shorter duration of time.

"We suspect that there is a new strain that is affecting people in a shorter duration of time," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday addressing a press conference.

State health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope urged the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDS) to inform about it. “They should tell (about the possible new strain) and treatment protocol,” he said.

He added that samples of the suspected new strain have been sent to National Centre for Disease Control and urged the NCDS to inform about it.

"Currently, we have 14 lakh vaccine doses which will get over in 3 days. We've asked for 40 lakh more vaccine doses per week. I'm not saying that the Center is not giving us vaccines but the speed of delivery of vaccines is slow," he added.

Maharashtra is also facing an acute shortage of vaccine doses and people are being sent back.

